The global e-learning courses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global e-learning courses market by end-user that includes higher education sector, corporate sector, and K-12 sector. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increased adoption of mobile learning in corporate training

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market is the growing popularity and adoption of mobile learning. Due to the increased use of mobile devices such as laptops and tablets in schools and colleges along with the increasing popularity of BYOD and COPE in the corporate sector, there is a substantial increase in the mobile learning content in the e-learning courses market. It is observed that more than 40% of the organizations at present use mobile online training courses.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology research, "Many vendors have developed numerous content modules for repositories because of this growth in demand for mobile devices. These content modules can be easily accessed by employees using their mobile devices. The increasing need for a simplified learning environment to remotely train learners is also fueling the market growth."

Market trend: popularity of microlearning

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized contents. Microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector due to its less size and faster completion rates. In microlearning, the entire course topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or infographics. The video and audio sessions are usually 5-10 minutes in duration. Apart from video sessions, microlearning can be carried out in various ways that include e-mails, online posts, short videos, and chat sessions. The increasing significance and adoption of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and other instruments for learning have made microlearning an appropriate choice for organizations opting for online corporate training programs. As these courses are focused, short, and bite-sized, they help reduce cognitive load and increase retention.

Market challenge: cost of developing e-learning content

One of the factors hampering the growth of the market is the cost associated with the development of e-learning course content. A tremendous amount of time, money, and resources are associated with developing content for e-learning courses. Also, the cost varies with each end-user industry. On an average, moderate interactive e-learning takes about 90-240 hours to develop. Similarly, the cost keeps increasing as the complexity of the content increases.

