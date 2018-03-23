Outotec Oyj: Refining data for sustainability - Outotec's sustainability report 2017 published

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 23, 2018 at 2:00 PM

Refining data for sustainability - Outotec's sustainability report 2017 published

Outotec has published its annual sustainability report on the company's sustainability activities, goals and achievements in 2017. The online report, themed 'Refining data for sustainability' illustrates the positive impacts of automation and digitalization on the sustainable use of natural resources.

Outotec's sustainability work in 2017 included, for example, discussing the new strategy with all employees, conducting an employee survey, assessing the working conditions in our manufacturing and service sites and launching a new energy consumption reporting tool globally. Key achievements were an improved safety performance, a significant 18 %-point improvement in our employee engagement index, the enlargement of our handprint - our customers generated 6.2 million tonnes less CO 2 e emissions through using Outotec's metals-related technologies compared to industry baselines -, and inclusion in the Global 100 index of the world's most sustainable companies for the fifth consecutive year.

"As digitalization advances, the significance of collecting and analyzing data becomes more and more evident. With simulation-based digital products, such as virtual plants, we aim to increase our customers' productivity and availability, reduce energy consumption and improve product quality. In our report we showcase some projects resulting in better resource efficiency and work safety for our customers. The report also demonstrates our commitment to continuously improving our own performance, business practices, data quality and reporting", says Outotec CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

The report is prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and is third-party assured by Ecobio Ltd. The report is available in English at www.outotec.com/sustainability-report/2017 (http://www.outotec.com/sustainability-report/2017).

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 400 817198

e-mail firstname.lastname@outotec.com (mailto:firstname.lastname@outotec.com)

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

