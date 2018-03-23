WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Procurement-as-a-Service (PaaS) 2018 Vendor Assessment (DOC US42630617, FEBRUARY 2018).

"WNS is delighted to be named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Procurement-as-a-Service Vendor Assessment. WNS, with its recent acquisition of Denali, a procurement solutions provider, has pioneered the procurement-as-a-service model. The WNS-Denali model is driven around co-creation and flexibility to drive greater reach, efficiency and effectiveness. Rather than focusing on creating efficiencies through transactional improvements, WNS offers clients an unparalleled depth of expertise in category management, strategic sourcing, complex contracting and high-impact supplier management and training, through its effective use of technology and analytics," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS-Denali is a Leader in the procurement space and its deep domain expertise has helped maintain its differentiation in the market. The service provider has been able to enhance and expand the procurement-as-a-service model to category management, contracting, supplier management, and compliance (procure-to-pay), taking a unique approach to the utilization of technology solutions in serving their clients. WNS-Denali's depth of expertise in category management, strategic sourcing, complex contracting, and high-impact supplier management separates it from competitors that focus strictly on creating efficiencies through transactional improvements," said Alison Close, Research Manager, Finance and Accounting, BPaaS, and Analytics Services, IDC.

WNS has been instrumental in expanding and enhancing this model to category management, contracting, supplier management and compliance (procure-to-pay). WNS was ranked high in performance in terms of functionality because of its end-to-end technology stack on one unified technology platform, scalable and plug 'n' play solutions. Our offerings are customizable and our clients can leverage more intelligent solutions with point solutions in spend/contracting/sourcing analytics and RPA, to name a few.

WNS also performed well for the number of live BPaaS deployments across numerous source-to-pay platform partners. In addition, WNS received mentions for effective cost management. WNS has a dedicated team, with a thorough understanding of processes and best practices. Each client works with the same team members who are committed to driving innovation and creative problem solving to achieve aggressive targets and goals; we do not use a shared services model which is a huge benefit to our clients' success. Everything we do revolves around helping our clients outperform.

WNS delivers high-end global sourcing and procurement solutions to some of the world's leading brands, across sectors. WNS works with clients to transform their procurement function with our end-to-end Source-to-Pay (S2P) solutions that help them benefit from greater spend under management, sourcing savings, spend compliance, stakeholder satisfaction and procurement operations cost.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of December 31, 2017, WNS had 35,657 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

