BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55





The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 28 February 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 April 2018.



Date: 23 March 2018