Hainan Airlines Launches Changsha-London Nonstop Service on March 23

CHANGSHA, China, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23, Hainan Airlines officially launched nonstop service between Changsha and London. The maiden voyage of flight HU421, which took off from Changsha Huanghua International Airport at 13:15 on March 23 Beijing time, will land at Heathrow Airport the same day, at 17:35 local time. The Changsha-London route is serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Following the rollout of Changsha-Los Angeles, Changsha-Sydney and Changsha-Melbourne services in 2016, this is Hainan Airlines' fourth intercontinental direct flight servicing Changsha.

The strategic partnership between China andBritainhas entered the golden decade. Hunan province andBritain have established closer relations in terms of economy and trade as well as culture and tourism, opening a wider space for cooperation.

This is Hainan Airlines' second nonstop service to Britain, following the rollout of the Beijing-Manchester service in June 2016. In addition, Hainan Airlines will launch the Beijing-Edinburgh-Dublin service on June 12. In alignment with the objectives of the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative, Hainan Airlines has created more possibilities for economic and cultural exchanges between China and Britain by improving its international route network.

Hainan Airlines Chairman Bao Qifa said, "We believe that the air bridge, which symbolizes the friendship between China and Britain, is bound to promote cultural exchanges and deepen economic and trade cooperation between the two great cities at each end of the route, and further contribute to the enhancement of bilateral trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries."

Hainan Airlines' Changsha-London Flight Schedule (All times are local)

Flight No. Aircraft Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City Start Date End Date Schedule



HU421 787 Changsha 13:15 17:35 London 2018/3/23 2018/3/24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday

HU422 787 London 21:00 16:20+1 Changsha

HU421 787 Changsha 11:20 16:30 London 2018/3/25 2018/10/27

HU422 787 London 22:00 16:25+1 Changsha



(Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658069/Hainan_Airlines_Changsha_London.jpg