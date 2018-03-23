sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.03.2018 | 13:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, March 23

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 23 March 2018

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

Re: Results of Annual General Meeting

The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc (the "Company') wish to announce that resolutions 1 - 2 as detailed in the notification sent to Shareholders on 23 February 2018 (the "AGM Notice') were passed at the AGM of the Company held on 22 March 2018. Resolutions 3 and 4 as detailed in the AGM Notice were not passed.

Enquiries:

Davy's +353 1 614 8933

Invesco PowerShares +44 207 065 3897


© 2018 PR Newswire