VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Monthly Report

23 March 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Monthly Report

The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) monthly report for the period ending 28 February 2018has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from theCompany'swebsite athttps://vof.vinacapital.com/monthly-factsheets/.

Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.



Enquiries:

Jonathan Viet Luu / Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

+84 28 3821 9930

jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com / joel.weiden@vinacapital.com



David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com



Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 14 8174 5001

fk26@ntrs.com / ad317@ntrs.com



Edward Gascoigne-Pees

Camarco, Public Relations (London)

+44 20 3757 4980

ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

