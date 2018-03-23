MILESTONE GROUP PLC
('Milestone' or the 'Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
At the Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed, including the resolution that the name of the Company be changed.
Therefore the Company's name will shortly be changed to Catenae Innovation Plc.
