PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, March 23
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 23 March 2018
PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc
(THE "COMPANY')
Re: Change of Directors
The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc (the "Company') confirm that effective 22 March 2018 Adrian Waters and William Manahan have ceased to be directors of the Company and the Company is in the process of appointing their replacements.
The Board would like to thank Adrian and William for their invaluable contribution during their service.
