PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Directorate Change

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 23 March 2018

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc

(THE "COMPANY')

Re: Change of Directors

The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc (the "Company') confirm that effective 22 March 2018 Adrian Waters and William Manahan have ceased to be directors of the Company and the Company is in the process of appointing their replacements.

The Board would like to thank Adrian and William for their invaluable contribution during their service.

Enquiries:

Davy's +353 1 614 8933

Invesco PowerShares +44 207 065 3897