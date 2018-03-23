Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said on Friday that it was prepared to waive one of the self-imposed conditions involved in its hostile £8.1bn bid for engineer GKN. The company said it remains in "constructive discussions" with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US - an agency that reviews transactions to determine their impact on national security. These include detailed discussions in respect of potential interim mitigation measures, which would leave in place any existing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...