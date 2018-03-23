Stockbroker Cenkos Securities posted a surge in full-year profit on Friday but sounded a cautious note on its outlook. In the year to the end of December 2017, profit before tax on continuing operations rose 97% to £10m on revenue of £59.5m, up 36% on the previous year. Basic earnings per share were 154% higher at 15p and the company lifted its full-year dividend by 50% to 9p per share. Cenkos said corporate finance and placing fees generated across the firm were underpinned by several large ...

