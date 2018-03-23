Despite seeing total gold production for the year exceed its guidance, AIM-quoted miner Trans-Siberian Gold warned investors on Friday that profits would fall as a result of "operational challenges" experienced throughout the period. Trans-Siberian, which forecasts production for 2018 to come in between 36,000 and 40,000 ounces, saw revenue increase 3% to $43.5m in its most recent trading year but warned that operation challenges experienced early in the year had slashed its first-half profits ...

