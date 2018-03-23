Nighthawk Energy shares dropped by over 5% on Friday after the company confirmed that it saw a 27% year-on-year fall in January output as maintenance work on wells interfered with schedules. The AIM-traded oil and natural gas company saw its net share of production fall to 22,356 barrels compared to 30,543 from January 2017 and the company saw similar, albeit less dramatic, decreases in its net share of production for November and December. November saw a 21% decrease down to 21,358 barrels ...

