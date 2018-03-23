China has announced $3bn tariffs as a response to the US' new levies on steel and aluminium imports that were implemented on Friday. China listed 128 US products that could be subject to tariffs if there are no new negotiations on trade. China is considering a 15% tariff on a series of US products like nuts, wine, steel pipes and 25% on meats and recycled aluminium, said a statement form the Chinese Ministry of Trade. Although the possible levies are still very cautious and are much lower than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...