Active-Investors: Research Reports on Northview Apartment REIT, Temple Hotels, Plaza Retail REIT and Morguard REIT

Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the REITs industry: Northview Apartment REIT, Temple Hotels, Plaza Retail REIT, and Morguard REIT.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 275.35 points, or 1.76%, to close Thursday's trading session at 15,399.93. The TSX Venture Exchange shaved off 14.07 points, or 1.69%, to finish at 817.08.

Today's stocks of interest consist of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU-UN), Temple Hotels Inc. (TSX: TPH), Plaza Retail REIT (TSX: PLZ-UN), and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MRT-UN).

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's stock edged 0.54% lower, to finish Thursday's session at $25.63 with a total volume of 94,970 shares traded. Over the last month and the previous three months, Northview Apartment REIT's shares have gained 7.19% and 3.18%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has gained 17.57% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Northview Apartment's 50-day moving average of $24.67 is above its 200-day moving average of $24.18. Shares of the Company, which portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time, are trading at a PE ratio of 6.98.

Temple Hotels Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Temple Hotels Inc. recorded a trading volume of 4,300 shares, lower than their three months average volume of 32,893 shares. The stock ended the day 1.12% higher at $2.70. Temple Hotels' stock has gained 28.57% in the previous month. Shares of the Company, which objectives are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $3.46 is above its 50-day moving average of $2.79.

Plaza Retail REIT

On Thursday, shares in Plaza Retail REIT ended the session 0.77% lower at $3.87 with a total volume of 56,466 shares traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $4.25 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $4.03. Shares of the Company, which portfolio at December 31, 2017 includes interests in 298 properties totaling approximately 7.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development, are trading at a PE ratio of 18.17.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust's stock closed the day 0.44% higher at $13.66. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7,788 shares. Morguard REIT's shares have advanced 2.71% in the last month and 1.04% in the past three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $13.90 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $13.43. Shares of the Company, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.9 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space, are trading at a PE ratio of 13.05.

