Golden Global Corp Receives Letter of Good Standing and Temporary Commercial MMJ License from California

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Golden Global Corp (OTC PINK: GLDG), announced today t that it has received its letter of good standing and has been issued a temporary commercial marijuana (MMJ) cultivation license from the State of California. The temporary license is subject to final approval from Monterey County, which we anticipate will be finalized in the next few weeks. With this commercial license in place, Golden Global Corp. can commence the build-out of its planned legal medicinal and recreational marijuana grows in Monterey County California, using the greenhouses and grow assets recently acquired, as previously announced.

In addition, Golden Global Corp. also announced that it has established three divisions - the DR. DOOBIES™ Pre-Roll Division, under which it intends to market and sell a line of strain specific pre-rolled 2 packs under the DR DOOBIES™ brand; its CLEAN GREEN EXTRACTS™ Extraction Division, under which it intends to market and sell a line of non-volatile CO2 based extracts under CLEAN GREEN CONCENTRATES™ brand; and PODNETICS GROWPODS™, a state of the art container division.

Golden Global Corp. sees the receipt of the letter of good standing, issuance of the temporary commercial MMJ cultivation license and establishment of the DR DOOBIES™, CLEAN GREEN EXTRACTS™ and PODNETICS GROWPODS™ divisions, as key steps in implementing its plan to establish a platform of complementary integrated MMJ industry businesses.

"We are happy to report that as of today, we have received our letter of good standing and temporary commercial cultivation license from the State of California." said CEO Erik Blum "This commercial license is just awaiting final approval from Monterey County. This is a significant second step towards our vision of creating a fully integrated MMJ company. We are now able to start the process of getting our recently acquired greenhouses built out in Monterey County while still awaiting the approval for our application to operate in San Berdino County. As well, I am very excited with the establishment of our three divisions, which I believe will afford us s entry into all the necessary verticals to become a fully integrated MMJ company. We look forward to further updating our shareholders shortly on all our pending developments, but I am very excited to report our progress in executing our plan to become a large-scale compliant commercial MMJ grower."

About Golden Global Corp.

Golden Global Corp. (OTC PINK: GLDG) is a Florida-based holding company which engaged in creating and integrating a platform of complementary legal cannabis and cannabis-related businesses.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor

This Golden Global Corp. news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's ability to raise sufficient development and working capital, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward - looking events referred to in this release might not occur as planned or at all.

For Further Information Contact:

Erik Blum, CEO ceo@goldenglobalcorp.com

SOURCE: Golden Global Corp