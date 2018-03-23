

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced results from a Phase 4 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of CHANTIX/CHAMPIX (varenicline) for smoking cessation in nicotine dependent adolescents 12-19 years of age. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of the four-week continuous abstinence rate at weeks 9 through 12 for CHANTIX/CHAMPIX compared to placebo.



The company noted that the study is a regulatory post marketing commitment for CHANTIX/CHAMPIX in the U.S. and EU for adolescents 12-16 years and 12-17 years of age, respectively. As part of planned regulatory interactions in the U.S. and EU, the data will be submitted to the U.S. FDA for CHANTIX pediatric exclusivity determination.



