

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Friday on increased safe haven demand as the dollar continued to weaken. Concerns about a trade war and turnover in the Trump administration have investors on edge.



Trump is expected to name John Bolton, an advocate of the failed Iraq invasion, as his top security advisor.



Gold was up $14 at $1347 an ounce, the highest since mid-February.



Prices have surged despite the outlook for higher interest rates in the U.S.



The Federal Reserve now plans to raise rates three times in 2018, 2019 and 2020. That's up from a previous prediction of just two rate hikes in 2019.



Expectations for economic growth have strengthened due to additional fiscal stimulus from the tax cuts and a strong jobs market.



Higher interest rates are generally negative for gold prices, but risk aversion has kept gold in fashion.



