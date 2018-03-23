Burford Capital, the leading global finance firm focused on law and the world's largest provider of litigation finance, congratulates its Chairman, Sir Peter Middleton GCB, for receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Non-Executive Director Awards on March 21st in London.

Sir Peter Middleton GCB, speaking at the 2018 Non-Executive Director Awards after receiving its Lifetime Achievement Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

The prestigious Non-Executive Director Awards recognise the achievements of Non-Executive Directors who contribute to the success of businesses and not-for-profit organisations across the UK.

Sir Peter has been the Chairman of Burford since its founding in 2009, guiding it through an IPO, a follow-on equity offering, four successful public bond issues and three acquisitions. Under his leadership, Burford has grown from a start-up to a multi-billion-pound business with a 1200% stock price increase in less than a decade. Burford has enjoyed the rewards of his strategic leadership, reaching $341 million in income and returns on equity of 37% in 2017.

Congratulating Sir Peter on behalf of Burford, CEO Christopher Bogart commented:

"We're grateful for Sir Peter's strategic and hands-on leadership as Burford's Chairman since our inception, and couldn't be more pleased to see him receive this well-deserved award. Sir Peter is the consummate Chairman of Burford, leading Non-Executive Directors in scrutinising and challenging strategy, and providing insightful guidance informed by his significant private and public-sector experience. He was instrumental in Burford's expansion into the UK and also serves as the Chairman of Burford's UK business. He is a paragon of good governance and corporate ethics, playing a key external role as an alternative conduit to the Board for our shareholders and internally driving the emergence of a rigorous risk assessment and management culture at Burford as the organisation has grown-resulting in the industry's leading proprietary risk management scheme."

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is a leading global finance and investment management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago and Singapore. For more information about Burford: www.burfordcapital.com.

