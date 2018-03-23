Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new industry risk assessment study on the auto parts manufacturing industry. The auto parts manufacturer wanted to gain insights and identify the risks affecting small, medium, and large businesses.

According to the risk assessment experts at Infiniti, "Industry risk assessment helps organizations to understand the comparative risks and enables companies to find the potential factors for expansion."

The increasing preference for technologically advanced products and the continuous growth in automotive production are offering a plethora of growth opportunities for auto parts manufacturers. Due to the presence of several competitors offering a distinguished set of products, the auto parts manufacturing market is highly fragmented. With the implementation of stringent environmental regulations, prominent auto parts manufacturers have started to re-invent their production competencies to meet the growing demands of the end-user segments.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to get an in-depth understanding of the extent of risks based on small, average, and large businesses. The client was able to control risks and ascertain an early warning signal to address the potential problems in the supply chain.

This industry risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the trends in the industry

Improve their profit margins

This industry risk assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Assessing each factor regarding the level of risk, including intermediate and moderate risk

Identifying risks in the supplier base

