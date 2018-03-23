

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices steadied Friday morning after significant volatility in the past two sessions.



Prices surged to 7-week highs mid-week but pulled back sharply on Thursday on demand concerns as U.S. stocks were hammered.



Wall Street was calm this morning, however, helping crude oil inch slightly higher ahead of U.S. rig count data.



Baker Hughes is likely to report that U.S. drillers continued to add rigs over the past week.



Meanwhile, Canada's Cenovus (CVE.TO) wants more pipelines to alleviate bottlenecks. It has been operating its oil sands facilities at reduced production rates and is storing excess barrels due to recent pipeline capacity constraints.



Anxiety over relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have also boosted oil prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX