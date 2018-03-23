

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for February will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The market analysts are looking for growth consensus of 1.7 percent, compared to a decline of 3.7 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was trading at 105.13 against the yen, 0.9468 against the franc, 1.4140 against the pound and 1.2357 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



