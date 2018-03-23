

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged up by much more than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said durable goods orders jumped by 3.1 percent in February after slumping by 3.5 percent in January. Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 1.5 percent.



Excluding a spike in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still climbed by 1.2 percent in February after edging down by 0.2 percent in January. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX