

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak about the economy in New York at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.



Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan will speak at the Trellis Foundation Summit at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.



Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will speak at the Fed's international research forum at 7 p.m. Eastern.



As expected, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its first interest rate increase of 2018 at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. The decision was unanimous.



In a bit of a twist, the Fed now plans to raise rates three times in 2018 and 2019.



That's up from a previous prediction of just two rate hikes in 2019.



