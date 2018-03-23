JenaValve Technology, Inc., a developer, manufacturer and marketer of differentiated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems for the treatment of aortic valve disease, today announced the appointment of veteran medical device executive Keith D. Dawkins, M.D., as a new JenaValve board member.

"As JenaValve advances its clinical development programs both in the US and Europe with our next generation pericardial TAVR system, we are pleased to have the experience and skillset of Dr. Dawkins to serve on our board," said Chairman Jan Keltjens. "His experience as both a Chief Medical Officer and as an interventional cardiologist will be key to contributing to our JenaValve clinical strategy. Our strategic intent is that JenaValve technologies become available to treat the full spectrum of aortic valve disease in patients across the world."

Dr. Dawkins has more than 35 years' experience as both a practicing physician and an executive within the medical device industry. He currently also serves at 4Tech Inc. as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Dawkins previously served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer at Boston Scientific for all divisions, 2012 2017. His responsibilities included enhancing the company's global clinical programs and strategies. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President and CMO for the Boston Scientific Cardiology Rhythm and Vascular Group. Prior to joining Boston Scientific, Dr. Dawkins was a practicing interventional cardiologist for over 20 years in the U.K. He has earned a series of clinical, research and academic distinctions, including a post-doctoral research fellowship at Stanford University as a Fulbright Scholar. Dr. Dawkins also served as President of the British Cardiovascular Intervention Society and held numerous appointments on hospital, regional and national committees, including the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE). He has been an author on more than 750 academic publications and presentations on a variety of cardiac topics.

"I am excited to join the JenaValve board and know that my understanding and experience in driving novel and life-saving medical technologies through the complicated clinical and regulatory processes will contribute to the success of the company. The structural heart market continues to evolve as it strives to develop effective minimally invasive medical technologies. Specifically, in aortic valve disease, it still requires a reliable TAVR solution in patients at low surgical risk and those with aortic insufficiency; the JenaValve technologies are uniquely positioned to address these underserved needs," said Dr. Dawkins. "I look forward to assisting the Board in the strategic development of advancing the technology in saving or extending patient lives."

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc., with locations in Irvine, California, Leeds, England and Munich, Germany, develops, manufactures and markets transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems to treat patients suffering from aortic valve disease. The Company is in clinical development of its next generation transfemoral TAVR system, consisting of EverdurTM valve and CoronatixTM transfemoral delivery system, in both the US and CE-Mark countries, for treating patients with aortic stenosis and/or aortic regurgitation. The Company's first generation Transapical system, consisting of the JenaValveTM valve plus Cathlete PLUSTM delivery system, was commercialized under CE Mark approval for aortic valve stenosis and for the unique indication to treat patients suffering from aortic valve regurgitation. JenaValve is backed by world-class U.S., European and Asian investors, including Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, Gimv (a Euronext-listed investment company ticker: GIMB), Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, Omega Funds, RMM, Valiance Life Sciences and VI Partners. Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

