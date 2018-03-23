SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Appoints Jeffrey Imm as Chief Operating Officer

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, has appointed veteran technology executive Jeffrey Imm to the new position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Imm brings to SharpSpring more than 20 years of experience in building highly functional operations in both enterprise and small and medium-sized business (SMB) markets. Over the course of his career, Imm has demonstrated repeated success across multiple functional areas, including sales, marketing, finance, HR, customer care, and business development. At SharpSpring, Imm will lead the company's operations, with oversight of customer support, client services and operational excellence.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I'd like to welcome Jeff to SharpSpring," said company CEO Rick Carlson. "Jeff has a wealth of applicable expertise, specifically within a leadership role for fast-growing SaaS companies like SharpSpring. We are both excited and fortunate to have an executive of Jeff's caliber join our ranks and are looking forward to the positive impact he will have on our entire organization. We expect him to play an instrumental part in not only optimizing our current organizational structure, but also in catalyzing our continued growth efforts. To this end, Jeff will be a driving force behind our efforts to partner more closely with our agency customers to unlock and accelerate growth opportunities that will enable each of us to expand our revenue together."

Imm added, "I'm looking forward to leveraging my past experiences in both the enterprise and SMB markets to lead and enhance SharpSpring's operations. I see tremendous potential for this company, and I'm excited to be a part of it as SharpSpring continues on its long-term growth trajectory."

Most recently, Imm was the President & COO of When I Work, a mobile software provider focused on 'consumerizing' B2B software in the workforce management space. Prior to that, Imm served as the COO and VP of operations at TimeManagement Corporation, where he helped grow the company into a leading enterprise workforce management solution in the hospitality industry before managing a successful exit in 2013.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Edward Lawton

Chief Financial Officer

617-500-0122

IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

949-574-3860

SHSP@liolios.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.