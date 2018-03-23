

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan plc. (AGN) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of ABP 980, a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab). ABP 980 has been recommended for approval for the treatment of the same three types of cancer as Herceptin is approved for in the European Union, including HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, HER2-positive early breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic adenocarcinoma of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction.



The Marketing Authorization Application for ABP 980 was supported by analytical, pharmacokinetic and clinical data, as well as pharmacology and toxicology data. The Phase 3 comparative efficacy, safety and immunogenicity study was conducted in adult female patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer.



Amgen and Allergan are collaborating on the development and commercialization of four oncology biosimilars. Amgen has a total of 10 biosimilars in its portfolio, two of which have been approved by the European Commission.



