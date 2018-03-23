London stocks were still in the red by midday as financial markets were hit by fresh worries about a trade war after China promised immediate retaliation against the import tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump. The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% to 6,908.41, having tumbled to its lowest finish in over 15 months the day before at 6,952.59. Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.2% against the euro at 1.1442 and up 0.2% versus the greenback at 1.4118. Overnight, the Dow Jones index closed 2.9% lower, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...