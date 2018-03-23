Flowtech Fluidpower announced on Friday that its non-executive director and chairman Malcolm Diamond has been recognised at the 2018 Non-Executive Director Awards, winning the award in the FTSE AIM category. The 12th year of the awards took place on Wednesday evening at Claridge's Ballroom in London's Mayfair. Flowtech's board described Diamond as a "highly regarded leader", who motivated his business teams to understand the dynamics of strategy, aspirations of the leadership teams and ...

