Independent oil and gas company i3 Energy updated the market on its funding progress on Friday, following its announcement on 31 January that joint venture discussions were at an "advanced stage" with multiple industrial partners. The AIM-traded firm said at the time that those discussions related to both its 100% owned Liberator Oil Field and its 30th Offshore Licensing Round application. It said on Friday that those discussions remained ongoing, and that it expected to reach a conclusion "in ...

