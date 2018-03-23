Mineral exploration and development company Beowulf Mining has completed ten holes and 1,577.6 metres of diamond drilling at its Aitolampi graphite project in Finland, with a maiden resource estimate set to follow after the receipt of the drilling programme's assay results. At 235.3 metres, the longest hole drilled by Beowulf, AITDD18014 which tested all three conductive zones including the north-western strike extension of the higher-grade parallel graphite zones, intercepted a total length of ...

