Recruitment company Kellan Group announced on Friday that it swung to a profit for 2017 despite revenue remaining broadly unchanged since the previous year. The AIM-traded company recorded a pre-tax profit of £457,000 compared to a loss of £2.5m the year before, while revenue rose very slightly, by 0.5% to £22m compared to £21.9m in 2016. The company benefited from an absence of goodwill impairment charges throughout the year, compared to the £2.2m paid in relation to Quantica Group in the ...

