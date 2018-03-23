Markets in Asia joined the global slump on Friday, following steep declines in US and European stocks overnight, as fears of a trade war took hold once again. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 4.51% to 20,617.86, as the yen strengthened 0.15% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 105.12. The strong safe-haven yen led to declines in the major exporters, with Honda Motor down 5.27% and Sony off 2.73%. On the broader Topix index, which itself was down 3.62%, the machinery and mining indices were the ...

