Firestorm Solutions, LLC: Firestorm Crisis and Risk Management Firm Adds Key Sales Leader to Management Team

ROSWELL, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Firestorm Solutions, LLC, a leading crisis and risk management firm and America's CRISIS COACH®, is pleased to announce that Jodi Bell has joined the executive team as Vice President of Business Development.

Reporting directly to Firestorm COO, Hart Brown, Bell will oversee all Sales and Business Development management activities for Firestorm, including sales strategy and the global growth of the sales and professional services teams. Her focus will be on helping Firestorm clients create a full picture of their Risk Mitigation, Crisis Response, and Business Resilience programs and "put the pieces together to elevate programs."

"Firestorm has always been committed to offering the highest quality crisis and risk management programs for our clients, and adding Jodi's insight, professionalism and expertise will bring a greater awareness of, and sales closure to, our key services of Crisis and Risk Solutions, Intelligence Solutions, Security Solutions, Professional Services, Analytical Solutions and People Solutions," said Brown. "Jodi has the enterprise experience and skillset to help us achieve our goals and expand our global footprint."

Before joining Firestorm, Jodi was a highly successful Senior Product Specialist and Software Solutions Advisor for Sungard Availability Services and enjoyed an extensive career with Strohl Systems prior to their acquisition in 2008 by Sungard.

"No one in this space addresses the spectrum of crisis and risk management services in the way Firestorm does. I am very excited to be joining the great team at Firestorm and look forward to engaging with our global customers and partners," said Bell.

Jodi received her BS in Economics from Penn State University and her MBA in Finance from Saint Joseph's University. She makes her home in the greater Philadelphia area.

For additional information see www.firestorm.com.

About Firestorm Solutions, LLC

Firestorm® Solutions, a Novume™ Solutions company (NASDAQ: NVMM), is a leading crisis and risk management firm and America's CRISIS COACH. Since 2005, Firestorm has assisted clients in transforming crisis into value by responding to some of the largest and most complex crisis events as well as combining best-practice consulting with proven crisis management expertise.

Firestorm empowers clients to manage crisis and risk through assessments, audits, program development, insurance partnerships, training and advisory services using the PREDICT.PLAN.PERFORM.® methodology.

Additional information on Firestorm can be accessed online at firestorm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

