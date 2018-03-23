Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Welcomes New Chief Information Officer Daryl Connell Further Strengthens Management Team

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced today the appointment of Daryl Connell as Chief Information Officer, effective February 12, 2018. Connell fills a new role within the company. Connell oversees the information and technology infrastructure of all operating units and reports to David Wirthlin, Chief Financial Officer of Dynatronics.

Connell joins Dynatronics from Conklin Company in Shakopee, Minnesota, where he was Director of Information Technology. In addition to his tenure with Conklin, Connell has experience directing technology transformation in global organizations such as AbleNet Inc. and Llewellyn Worldwide Ltd. His expertise centers on oversight of technology improvement initiatives and alignment of technology services with corporate objectives. As the Chief Information Officer at Dynatronics, Connell will serve as a key leader and broaden the senior management team as Dynatronics continues to pursue its acquisition and integration strategy.

"Daryl's experience brings significant depth to the Dynatronics management team," commented Wirthlin. "He brings a wealth of information technology experience and management capability that will be extremely valuable as we build a scalable multi-site technology platform. I look forward to the ideas and perspectives Daryl will bring to Dynatronics."

"I am very pleased to join Dynatronics," said Connell. "This is an exciting time for the company and I am eager to contribute to the success of the business at such a transformative period for the company."

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earnings releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, www.proteamtables.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

