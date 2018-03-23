SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. -- UBNT

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") shareholders that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ubiquiti on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between May 9, 2013 and February 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

REMINDER : Investors who purchased Ubiquiti securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 23, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/ubiquiti-networks-inc-2018join.

Shareholders who wish to discuss this action and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (Darren J. Check, Esq., D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.

Ubiquiti offers a portfolio of wireless networking products and solutions. The Company does not employ a traditional sales force, "but instead drives brand awareness largely through the company's 'user community' where customers can interface directly with R&D, marketing, and support."

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Ubiquiti and certain of its executive officers made a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period and failed to disclose: (i) that the size of the Company's purported user community was drastically overstated; (ii) that the Company had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti disclosed that, "[o]n February 13, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') issued subpoenas to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (the 'Company') and certain of the Company's officers requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics, including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties."

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $18.76 per share, or over 25%, to close on February 20, 2018 at $55.28 per share, on heavy trading volume.

The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check.

