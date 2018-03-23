New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Big and Small Companies Partner Up to Provide Canada's Cannabis," featuring Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF).

The involvement of ABcann brings two significant advantages for Choom: cash for growth and an established cannabis supply to get its retail business started.

One of the biggest challenges for recreational cannabis companies will be building customer loyalty, and the agreement with ABcann allows Choom to hit the ground running. The company won't need to have a large supply of cannabis grown specifically for the recreational market because it can draw on the supplies ABcann is growing under its medical license. Choom will be able to provide customers with what they want from day one, allowing the company to establish a strong foothold in the market. From there, Choom can build its profile and customer loyalty.

"This supply agreement demonstrates our commitment to becoming one of Canada's leading retailers in the cannabis space," states Chris Bogart, president and CEO of Choom. "ABcann allows us to rapidly expand our SKU base in the rollout of our retail store strategy. As we expand our efforts on strengthening our retail platform and brand position, a partnership with one of the market leaders in quality and production will be of great value to our organization. The investment and supply agreement with ABcann is a strong endorsement of our strategy and a pivotal step in developing Choom as the premium brand in Canada's recreational market."

About Choom

Channeling the spirit of Hawaii in the Okanagan, high-grade handcrafted strains by Choom are all about cultivating good times and good friends. Choom was inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970s. Now, after four decades, Choom is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to the Okanagan. The company is planting its flag in the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry in Canada with its own brand of high-grade handcrafted herb. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Choom.ca.

