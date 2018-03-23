The latest market research report by Technavio on the global robotic air purifier marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global robotic air purifier market by end-user (residential and commercial) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global robotic air purifier market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Integration of robotic air filters with robotic vacuum cleaners: a major market driver

Inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global robotic air purifier market in 2017

In 2017, the BFSI sector held the largest share of the market

The integration of robotic air filters with robotic vacuum cleaners is one of the major factors driving the global robotic air purifier market. The growing pollution and worsening air quality in developing countries such as India and China offer ample opportunities to robotic air purifier vendors to increase their availability. The vendors are concentrating on tapping the market by developing appropriate solutions to purify indoor air. They are focusing on making the environment breathable and clean with robotic vacuum cleaners or autonomous standalone robotic air purifier solutions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "The robotic vacuum cleaners are equipped with HEPA filters, which absorb minute particulates and provide clean air. HEPA filters are designed with fiberglass of around 0.5 micrometers. The fiberglass material seizes the minute pollutants and prevents their scattering into the environment by locking them into the machine until disposed of. Furthermore, the HEPA filters improve the performance of robot vacuum cleaners by capturing not only the pollutants but also allergens to reduce respiratory conditions."

The inclusion of smart sensors and artificial intelligence: emerging market trend

AI is a technology, which is incorporated in smartphones, home devices, advanced robots, and connected vehicles. The advances in AI have permitted digital devices to work on complex tasks through self-learning. Advances in AI are anticipated to play an essential role in improving the capability of robotic air purifiers. Air purifier robots can sense particulates in the environment and can autonomously move to the desired location and clean the pollutants with the help of equipped technology. The robotic solution has integrated smart sensors, which analyze the indoor air composition and treat it accordingly.

Global market opportunities

The global robotic air purifier market was dominated by the Americas in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. APAC is expected to record the highest growth, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The market in APAC is providing many opportunities for vendors for product expansion. This is because the consumers in the region are rapidly adopting premium-priced robotic solutions, which assist in household tasks. Apart from this, the regulations pertaining to indoor air quality and high awareness among consumers about the ill effects of unhealthy air inhalation are the significant growth drivers for the global robotic air purifier market in Europe and the US.

