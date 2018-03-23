The Field, an Independent Film Offering, Fully Subscribed on Fineqia Investment Platform

LONDON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fineqia International Inc., (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is delighted to announce that The Field offering, available on the platform of its U.K. subsidiary Fineqia Ltd, has been fully subscribed.

The Field, an action-drama and independent picture set on the streets of New Delhi, India, previously raised approximately US$2.3 million and connected with the Fineqia platform to help raise the remaining funds to help take the movie to completion.

With the offering now fully subscribed, The Field - starring Canadian Hollywood Actor Brendan Fraser and Indian film stars Prem Chopra and Ronit Roy - is able to finish production and is set for release later this year.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the news and the outpouring of support we have received for The Field," said The Field's Director, Rohit Batra. "Through Fineqia, we have been able to successfully raise the funds we need to showcase The Field to a global audience - we couldn't be more excited."

"We couldn't be happier for Rohit and The Field to achieve their goal with us" said Fineqia CEO and Founder, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Fineqia will continue to put out carefully chosen, high-quality deals to engage our investors and promote financial democratisation."

The minimum amount to be raised on the Fineqia platform was US$100,000 for 40% of 1 unit of equity in The Field LLC, a California limited company. This amount has now been met to complete the full US$100,000 for which Fineqia Ltd received a placement fee.

Eligible investors can find further information about The Field and Fineqia at http://www.fineqia.com.

About Fineqia Limited

Fineqia provides a platform and associated services to support security issuances and manage administration of equity and debt securities. It acts as a broker bringing an issuing company's securities to market, distributing and marketing them as well as transparently highlighting the risks and objectively outlining opportunities involved. It recently announced the incorporation of blockchain technologies to achieve these objectives. For more information visit http://www.fineqia.com.

Residents of Canadian jurisdictions are not able to subscribe for equity or debt securities on the Fineqia platform unless and until Fineqia has become registered in the Canadian jurisdiction as a dealer under applicable securities laws. Investors resident in other jurisdictions outside of the European Union may also be restricted from participating in offerings on the Fineqia platform. We will allow for participation of investors resident outside of the European Union when Fineqia has received the requisite regulatory approvals.

RISK WARNING

Investing in start-ups and early stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, loss of investment and dilution, and it should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Fineqia Ltd is targeted exclusively at investors who are sufficiently sophisticated to understand these risks and make their own investment decisions. You will only be able to invest via Fineqia Ltd once you are registered as sufficiently sophisticated. This page is communicated by Fineqia Ltd and has been approved as a financial promotion by Kession Capital Ltd. Fineqia Ltd, is an appointed representative of Kession Capital Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Investment are not offers of guaranteed returns and investments can only be made by members via Fineqia Ltd on the basis of information provided in the pitches by the companies concerned. Fineqia Ltd takes no responsibility for this information or for any recommendations or opinions made by the companies. Your capital is at risk.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Fineqia Limited (FRN: 757772) is an appointed representative of Kession Capital Limited (FRN: 582160), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

Bundeep Singh Rangar, Chief Executive Officer, T: +44-203-500-3462, E: info@fineqia.com, W:http://www.fineqia.com