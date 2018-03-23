Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 23-March-2018 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stalbek Mishakov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of ADR the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification US55315J1025 code b) Nature of the Acquisition of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel ADR transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 1 099,8 44 000 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume RUB 48 391 200,00 - Price e) Date of the 2018-03-21 transaction f) Place of the Outside of trading venue transaction ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5328 End of Announcement EQS News Service 668099 23-March-2018

