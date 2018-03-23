

ï¿œï¿œFORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY 1.ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ KEY INFORMATION +-------------------------------------------------+----------------------------+ | |ï¿œ | | | | | |Investec Bank plc | |(a) Name of exempt principal trader: |ï¿œ | +-------------------------------------------------+----------------------------+ |(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose | | |relevant securities this form relates: |ï¿œ | |ï¿œ Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree |Melrose Industries plc | +-------------------------------------------------+----------------------------+ | |ï¿œ | | | | |(c) Name of the party to the offer with which |Investec are Joint Broker to| |exempt principal trader is connected: |Melrose Industries plc | |ï¿œ |ï¿œ | +-------------------------------------------------+----------------------------+ | |ï¿œ | | | | | |22(nd) March 2018 | |ï¿œd) Date dealing undertaken: |ï¿œ | +-------------------------------------------------+----------------------------+ |(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it | | |today disclosing, in respect of any other party | | |to this offer? |Yes | +-------------------------------------------------+----------------------------+ 2.ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER (a)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Purchases and sales +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | | | |Highest price per| | | | | | unit |Lowest price per | | Class of | Purchases/ | | paid/received | unit | | relevant | sales | Total number | (pence) | paid/received | | security | ï¿œ |of securities | ï¿œ | (pence) | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | ï¿œ | | | | | | | | | | | | Ordinary | | | | | | ï¿œShares | ï¿œ | ï¿œ | ï¿œ | ï¿œ | | ï¿œ | Purchases | 2,020,691 | 223.3 | 221.213 | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | ï¿œ | | | | | | | | | | | | Ordinary | | | | | | ï¿œShares |ï¿œ | ï¿œ | ï¿œ | ï¿œ | | ï¿œ |Sales | 2,025,558 | 223.5 | 221 | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ (b)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Derivatives transactions (other than options) +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ | | | Nature of dealing | | | | | |e.g. opening/closing a | | | | Class of | Product | long/short position, | Number of | | | relevant | description | increasing/reducing a | reference |Price per| | security | e.g. CFD | long/short position | securities | unit | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ | |ï¿œ | | | | |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ (c)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Options transactions in respect of existing securities (i)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Writing, selling, purchasing or varying +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ | | | Writing, |Number of | | Type | | Option | | | Product |purchasing,|securities| | e.g. | | money | |Class of|description| selling, | to which |Exercise|American,| | paid/ | |relevant| e.g. call | varying | option | price |European |Expiry|received| |security| option | etc. | relates |per unit| etc. | date |per unit| +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ | +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ (ii)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Exercising +------------------+-------------------+--------------------+------------------+ |Class of relevant |Product description| |Exercise price per| | security | e.g. call option |Number of securities| unit | +------------------+-------------------+--------------------+------------------+ | | | |ï¿œ | |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ | +------------------+-------------------+--------------------+------------------+ (d)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | | Nature of dealing | | | | Class of relevant | e.g. subscription, | | Price per unit (if | | security | conversion |Details| applicable) | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ | |ï¿œ | | | |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ |ï¿œ | +--------------------+-------------------------+-------+-----------------------+ The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. 3.ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ OTHER INFORMATION (a)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Indemnity and other dealing arrangements +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt | |principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any | |person acting in concert with a party to the offer: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |ï¿œ | |None | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ (b)ï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œï¿œ Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person| |relating to: | |(i)ï¿œ the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |ï¿œ | |None | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ +-----------------------+-------------------+ | ï¿œ Date of disclosure: | 23(rd) March 2018 | +-----------------------+-------------------+ | | ï¿œ | | ï¿œ Contact name: | Robert Letson | +-----------------------+-------------------+ | | ï¿œ | | | | | | 0207 597 5690 | | ï¿œ Telephone number: | ï¿œ | +-----------------------+-------------------+



