On request of Bygghemma Group First AB, company registration number 559077-0763, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from March 27, 2018. The decision is conditional upon that Bygghemma Group First AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 199,000,536 shares (68,474,609 A-shares 130,525,927 preference shares) as per today's date.[1]



Short Name: BHG ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 7,777,777 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010948588 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 153223 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 2,000,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 5000 Consumer Service ---------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5300 Retail ----------------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 27, 2018, up and including March 29, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 37 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



[1] See prospectus page 108 (Sw. version)