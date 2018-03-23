UNISERVE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION: Uniserve expands data centres capabilities across Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (Uniserve) is pleased to announce expanded access to data centre facilities across Canada, further strengthening its data centre portfolio to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The expansion, resulting from agreements with multiple Canadian telecommunications and data centre providers, gives Uniserve access to 43 Tier I, Tier II and Tier III data centre facilities across Canada - seven of which are Tier III design/build certified, and located in Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and Eastern Canada. The new agreements give Uniserve a strong and enviable toehold in the market with an increased ability to expand their International Enterprise Solutions across Canada.

The primary focus of Uniserve's activity will be to target inbound international business opportunities from the US, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific markets.

Uniserve's CEO Nicholas Jeffery said, "There are three things in play here:

1) Canada is in a historically good spot in terms of data sovereignty and security for both the US and Europe, particularly in view of the UK's Brexit positioning, along with the new, more isolationist policies of the US administration.

2) Data Centre needs have evolved to higher-density requirements for media, banking, and mobile applications and hyper-scale cloud. With these new agreements, it now gives Uniserve access to the latest leading-edge facilities that we know our international clients are looking for.

3) Power pricing is in play in Canada. We can now optimize the most suitable inventory and power strategy for our international clients."

Uniserve will continue to offer hosting at its own DC facility in Vancouver. This capability will be strictly reserved for Enterprise entities and those companies that need to be close to the downtown Vancouver business district. The remainder of the portfolio will be co-location. Uniserve can also package network systems and application management where required.

Uniserve is also actively researching land access opportunities to further its own build-out projects. Any other hosting requests will now go into one of the providers Data Centre facilities.

With Uniserve's other recent acquisitions of Xanity, Glenbrier Technologies, and its recent announcement on block chain as a service, Uniserve continues to aggressively grow its opportunity pipeline.

As one of the Data Centre providers directors said: "This is a very good opportunity for us, we have the infrastructure and Uniserve has the breadth and depth in this region to beautifully complement our own sales channels. Given our network infrastructure and resiliency, Uniserve believes there will be a significant uptake in demand for our space and it should help to fill both our Tier II and Tier III facilities."

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in existence for over 29 years. We combine voice, data, and media into one seamless solution, one bill, and one point of contact in Canada.

Uniserve has 13,000 customers spread across Residential / Small Office / Home office and Enterprise, so whatever you are trying to make smart, secure and resilient - we can help you.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service you can trust and will like working with.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com (http://www.uniserve.com/) or at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

Nicholas Jeffery

Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com (mailto:mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to several factors.