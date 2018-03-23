Platinum Rapid Funding Group to be the Diamond Sponsor of the Afghan-American Conference 2018

The Annual Conference will Take Place from March 23-25, 2018 at the New York University of Law

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Ali Mayar, CEO of Platinum Rapid Funding Group, is thrilled to announce that he and his company are this year's Diamond Sponsor of the Afghan-American Conference 2018.

To learn more about the annual conference, please visit https://www.afghanamericanconference.org/.





As Ali noted, the Afghan-American Conference is an annual nationwide conference for young community leaders that allows them to engage in meaningful dialogue, grow professionally and build relationships.

"The AAC strives to provide a forum to address issues affecting the Afghan-American community, and is also a platform to facilitate dialogue, collaborate, and build relationships to strengthen our diaspora," Ali said, adding that the conference will take place March 23, 2018 to March 25, 2018 at the New York University of Law.

The conference is equal parts professional, cultural, spiritual, social, and personal, and is a holistic event consisting of keynote speeches, professional panels, skill-building workshops, roundtable discussions, safe space caucuses, town halls, networking mixers, entertainment, and even TED-style Talks.

In addition to this sponsorship, Ali will be joining the Finance Panel and the Professional Networking Breakout sessions during the conference.

As he noted, Ali is proud of his cultural heritage and involvement in the Afghan community and he hopes to reach young Afghan professionals through the conference. He said he has a lot of passion and enthusiasm for the Afghan-American Conference, and is delighted to have his company sponsor the event.

"It's an honor to be a part of this conference. I will do my best to make sure everyone comes out of this event with something more than what they came with," he said.

About Platinum Rapid Funding Group:

Platinum Rapid Funding Group is a Merchant Cash Advance company that provides working capital to businesses nationwide. Founded in 2012, Platinum's mission is to help businesses succeed by providing service to merchants seeking rapid alternative financing. Platinum has seen exponential growth by utilizing a unique business model, harnessing manpower, technology and proprietary data, placing them at the top of the industry standard. For more information, please visit https://platinumrapidfunding.com/.

