Yoti will provide islanders with a secure digital identity, giving them an easier and safer way to prove who they are

The free app will let Jersey citizens prove their identity, online and in person

Over 650,000 people have installed the app, from over 126 countries

Yoti responded to the Government of Jersey tender in August 2017, which called for a digital ID solution

Yoti, a UK based digital identity platform, has announced that it has been selected as the official digital identity provider for the Government of Jersey. A tender was issued in August 2017 as part of the eGov initiative to get more services online, such as filing a tax return, registering to vote and accessing the citizen portal.

The Government wants to offer a greater range of online services but needs to be certain that the users are who they say they are. Yoti will give islanders a simple, fast and secure way to prove their identity, online and in person.

Citizens will be able to use Yoti to:

Prove who they are when dealing with the Government of Jersey online and in person, making it more convenient when using digital services and reducing the risk of identity theft and fraud

Log into websites more securely without having to remember usernames and passwords helping to protect online accounts and personal information

Leave valuable ID documents safe at home and prove their age with their phone

Prove their identity to businesses without showing and photocopying paper documents

Yoti removes the high costs associated with implementing traditional biometric identity enrolment systems which, until now, have held back citizens from enjoying the much sought after benefits of a digital identity platform.

The free app is available for Apple and Android phones and takes less than five minutes to set up. People take a selfie and scan a passport with their smartphone. Yoti verifies the selfie and photo ID match, checks the integrity of the photo ID and then creates a secure digital identity that only the individual can access.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, said: "A secure digital ID system is fundamental to providing integrated, online services and supporting the modernisation of Jersey's public sector. Yoti's technology will enable islanders to prove who they are so they can safely access government services online. This will support the development of a more effective, efficient and responsive public sector."

Robin Tombs, founder and CEO of Yoti said, "We're delighted the Government of Jersey have chosen Yoti to give citizens and international visitors a free, secure digital identity. Jersey's visionary choice of Yoti's digital identity system will help its government bodies, businesses and citizens to get things done in a simple and secure way, with less risk of fraud an issue which costs the global society billions every year."

"Online identity based primarily on self asserted knowledge is vulnerable to widespread identity fraud. Fraudsters do not want to reveal their real identity, so over time, opportunity for identity fraud and fraudulent activity will fall; a huge benefit to society."

"Being selected as Jersey's identity provider is something we are incredibly proud of at Yoti and represents an important milestone for our 200 strong team as we begin to roll out our identity platform more widely. By giving individuals worldwide a free digital identity which they can create in just minutes, businesses across a range of sectors can begin to leverage the benefits of digital identity into their own products and services, including finance, voting, healthcare, physical asset management, and many more."

Yoti uses advanced hybrid encryption to secure data and its innovative design puts individuals in control of their personal data, as people choose which verified details they want to share and get a digital receipt to confirm who they've shared details with. They can share specific identity attributes, for example just their age and name, rather than disclosing their full identity with a paper ID document. Yoti's encryption technique means that only the individual can access their data Yoti cannot see or access any personal data after the accounts have been created and verified. Because of that, Yoti cannot track people, mine their data or sell it to third parties.

For more information go to www.yoti.com or visit the app store on Apple and Android phones.

-ENDS-

About Yoti

Founded in 2014, Yoti is a global technology company on a mission to become the world's trusted identity platform. The free digital identity app is the new, safer way to prove your age on nights out, check out faster with age restricted items at supermarkets and save time and money proving your identity to businesses. It brings safer connections with the people you meet online as well as enabling secure website login with your biometrics instead of remembering passwords. All personal details are secured with advanced hybrid encryption. Yoti cannot access any personal data once the Yoti account has been created and verified. Yoti promotes a data minimisation approach. For more information, visit www.yoti.com

About Jersey

Jersey is a self-governing British Crown Dependency. The island, which measures nine miles by five, sits in the Bay of St Malo just 19 miles from the French coast and 85 miles south of the English coast. Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, with a population of just over 104,000.

English is the island's main language. Other languages include Portuguese, Polish and Jèrriais (the Jersey language).

Jersey is internationally represented by the UK government and the Lieutenant-Governor of Jersey is the personal representative of Her Majesty the Queen in the Island.

The island operates its own financial and legal systems and its own courts of law. The States Assembly, Jersey's parliament, is made up of 49 elected members. Jersey's government issues its own internationally-recognised driving licences and is responsible for its own vehicle registration. The Island also has its own postal and telecommunications services.

Notes to editors

More information on Jersey's Digital ID project can be found here.

You can read a series of blog posts about Jersey's progress towards a digital ID here.

Yoti was founded in 2014, is headquartered in London and has a 200 strong team. Their latest funding round in January raised £8m which valued the company at £65m.

Yoti have invested more than £35m in developing their digital identity service.

Yoti use advanced hybrid encryption (AES 256 bit) to protect your data. You control your data and decide exactly what information you want to share and who with.

Yoti's secure technology separates each of your details (photo, first name, last name and DOB etc.) and individually encrypts each piece of data.

When you use Yoti to prove your ID you only share the data that is necessary. This puts people in control of their data

Yoti doesn't store an image of your photo ID, we extract and transform your details into a secure digital identity that you control. Once accounts are created and verified all images of photo IDs are destroyed.

Yoti accounts are verified by matching your selfie to a photo ID. The photo IDs are verified through machine learning techniques and then further checked by a security team based in the UK. A short video test is also required to prevent people creating fake accounts with photos or videos.

The Yoti security team are in a secure 'clean room' that can only be accessed by approved, security cleared members of staff. They have no access to external networks and are not allowed to take their own devices into the clean room.

Yoti provides multiple layers of encryption by securely storing each detail in UK based Tier 3 data centres.

Yoti has no access to your data once it's been verified, they simply give you the ability to share information you need to share. The private keys needed to unlock and reunite the data are stored on your device.

Yoti cannot track your activity or sell your data to third parties, because they have no access to personal user data once it has been created and verified.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005341/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire PR

Holly Hunter

Holly.Hunter@hotwireglobal.com

+44 (0) 20 7608 4638