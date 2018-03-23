The latest market research report by Technavio on the global vacuum insulated piping marketpredicts a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global vacuum insulated piping market by application (LNG transportation and distribution, food and beverage packaging and freezing, aerospace, and electronic manufacturing and testing) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global vacuum insulated piping market, according to Technavio heavy industry researchers:

Growth in global LNG trade: a major market driver

Development of the rapid surface chilling process for poultry industry: emerging market trend

In 2017, APAC held the largest share of the global vacuum insulated piping market, accounting for more than 45% share

Growth in global LNG trade: a major market driver

The growth in global LNG trade is one of the major factors driving the global vacuum insulated piping market. As LNG involves fewer emissions and is the foremost substitute for coal, the global LNG trade has been increasing over the last few years. The market was driven by the high demand for natural gas across the globe. With increased focus on climatic changes and carbon emission, there has been a major surge in the use of renewable energy sources.

Development of the rapid surface chilling process for poultry industry: emerging market trend

Food poisoning issues are an increasing concern in the food industry. They are caused due to the lack of proper food processing. This is mainly because of the various bacteria present in the food items. For instance, campylobacter bacterium is a key cause of food poisoning in the UK. This bacterium usually spreads through raw chicken and causes fever, abdominal pain and diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research ontools and components, "A method that involves the rapid chilling of poultry using cryogenic vapor has been developed to eradicate the issue of food poisoning. The first industrial trial of this method successfully reduced the campylobacter bacterium up to 90%. The cryogenic process involves the delivery of cryogenically cooled liquid nitrogen at -196?. The use of nitrogen in the chilling process of the food does not affect the taste or texture of the meat."

Global market opportunities

In 2017, APAC held the largest share of the global vacuum insulated piping market, accounting for over 45% of the overall share of the market. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas. The vacuum insulated piping market in APAC is expected to project the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for vacuum insulated piping in the region will be driven by rapid growth in applications such as LNG transportation, food and beverage packaging and freezing, and electronic manufacturing and testing.

