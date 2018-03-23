Daily Litecoin News UpdateCryptocurrency markets are taking another breather but if my analysis is correct, we may see another mini-rally over the weekend. Although erratic, price charts show that crypto prices have developed somewhat of a predictive pattern. It seems like prices crash through mid-week only to recover some of that drop over the weekends, as if all traders are driving the market in a concerted manner. But I wouldn't read too much into it.I'll be honest. Watching crypto prices swing back and forth on a daily basis is nauseating. So to keep my sanity intact, I try to focus on the long term. Try asking yourself, what would my Litecoins be worth a year from.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...