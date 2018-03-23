

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raising the possibility of another government shutdown, President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering a veto of a $1.3 trillion government spending bill.



Trump said in a post on Twitter the potential veto is due to the fact that the bill does not address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or fully fund his proposed border wall.



'I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump comes after the Senate voted 65 to 32 in favor of the spending bill shortly after midnight.



On Thursday, the House voted 256 to 167 to pass the bill, which would fund the government through September 30th.



Members of the administration, including White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, had previously said Trump would sign the bill.



'Let's cut right to the chase: Is the President going to sign the bill? The answer is yes,' Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday.



'Is it perfect? No,' he added. 'Is it exactly what we asked for in the budget? No. Were we ever going to get that? No. That is not how the process works.'



A report from Politico said Capitol Hill is totally unprepared for the threat from Trump, noting lawmakers are scattering across the country as Congress heads into a two-week recess.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX