

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Commerce, Housing and Urban Development department's New Home Sales for February is expected at 10.00 am ET Friday. The consensus is for 620K, up from 593K in January.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc, the yen and the euro, it fell against the pound.



The greenback was trading at 105.18 against the yen, 0.9484 against the franc, 1.4146 against the pound and 1.2335 against the euro at 9:55 am ET.



