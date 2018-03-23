Tallinn, 2018-03-23 15:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changes in the Management Board



AS Tallink Grupp (the "Company") announces that the Supervisory Board of the Company has decided to elect Mr. Paavo Nõgene to the Management Board of the Company and has appointed Mr. Paavo Nõgene as the Chairman of the Management Board.



The mandate of Mr. Paavo Nõgene begins at 01.05.2018 and lasts for the period of 3 years.



Since 01.01.2013 Paavo Nõgene has served as a Secretary General of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Estonia, leaving the office before starting to work in the Company. Prior to this, Paavo Nõgene was managing the biggest Estonian theatre, Vanemuine, and was active in private entrepreneurship. Paavo Nõgene is currently a member of the Supervisory Board of the Estonian National Broadcasting and the National Opera, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the SA Estonian Art Museum, the SA Estonian Concert, the SA Estonian Drama Theatre, the SA Theatre Vanemuine and the SA Estonian Film Institute. In addition, he is a member of the Gambling Tax Board. Mr. Paavo Nõgene is owner and a member of the Management Board of the company OÜ PN Management. Mr. Paavo Nõgene does not own shares in the Company.



"Tallink Grupp is a strong international company, the results of which speak for themselves. Today's Supervisory Board decision and the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer Paavo Nõgene will only strengthen Tallink's current position and future prospects," Enn Pant, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented.



The Supervisory Board of the Company extended the term of office of a Member of the Management Board Mr. Lembit Kitter for the next term of office of the Management Board as from 02.05.2018.



Starting from 01.05.2018.a. the Company will have four-member Management Board, including Mr. Paavo Nõgene, Mr. Janek Stalmeister, Mr. Andres Hunt and Mr. Lembit Kitter.



